Heavy Rains Heavy rains predicted in several parts of country

In its 15th warning of heavy rains issued at 5am Monday, the department said the downpours would be unleashed by the influence of a high pressure ridge sitting over the upper North and the Northeast extending towards the monsoon trough across Central and Eastern Thailand.

The wet weather would be exacerbated by the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

Heavy rain is forecast for the lower North, the lower Northeast, the Central region and the East.

The affected areas are as follows.

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang and Tak.

Northeast: Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central: Kanchanburi, Uthai Thani, Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri and Saraburi.

East: Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi and Trat.

The department advised the public to monitor weather updated and beware of the severe conditions and possible flash flooding.