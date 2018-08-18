Heavy rains forecast for upper Thailand through Sunday

In its warning issued at 11am on Saturday, the department said the cell had covered the upper North of Thailand by 7am and had extended to cover Myanmar by 10am.

Abundant rain is forecast for the upper country while isolated torrential downpours are predicted for the North, Central, East and South of Thailand.

Flash floods and water overflows are possible, the department said.

It said affected areas are as follows:

On Saturday

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet and Tak.

Central: Ratchaburi and Kanchanaburi.

East: Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket.

On Sunday

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Sukhothai and Tak.

East: Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi.