We Heart Hua Hin: Bangkok’s favorite beach escape is seeing a chic resurgence

Where should you go when you want to experience vibrant city life and laid-back beach vibes, at the same time? Hua Hin, and not just because it’s only a two hour drive from Bangkok. (And getting even closer with the new double track railway coming up.) Hua Hin is having a chic resurgence. Unwind, let go, and let the city-meets-beach mood lead you.

The nature

Feeling a connection to nature is easy when you’re surrounded by majestic landscapes and beaches, just minutes from the center of Hua Hin. Long walks on the beach are a daily occurance here, not an ironic addition to your Tinder profile. The sound of crashing ocean waves is your playlist, and the fresh catch at the local fisherman’s village is your snack. Breathe in the fresh air at Khao Sam Roi Yot (ok, Bangkok is starting to feel far away, we’ll admit it!) while looking out onto vast greenery-covered mountains. Hua Hin has it all.

The Food

If you’re a cafe hopper or a bonafide foodie, then living in Hua Hin will meet–and dare we say, surpass–your needs. Charming restaurants and cafes are everywhere. Sip fine teas amidst the eclectic decor of Thé Tea House, or clink glasses of wine with your s.o. at The Sala at Monsoon Valley. We like our wine at The Sala paired with amazing dinner and views of the picturesque vineyard. When the sun goes down, the hunt is on for tasty street food at Hua Hin Night Market.

The city lifestyle

Living outside the City of Angels doesn’t mean that you have to ditch your status as a sophisticated Bangkokian. One born and bred city folk might miss is the shopping. Hua Hin has it covered with luxurious items at Blu Port mall or handcrafted collectibles at the trendy Cicada Market. Stroll through chic shops and restaurants at the first beachfront community mall in Hua Hin at Seen Space–we love the beachfront infinity pool in stylish concrete.

More activities await

For those with an adventurous soul who are always seeking the next cool activity, try the Regent Bike Park for a tempting ride on a mountain bike trail or hop on the thrilling rides at Santorini Park. Stop by Camel Republic, a great spot for snapping photos (trés Instaworthy). If you’re a golfer, Banyan Golf Club Hua Hin, provides a stunning course for practicing your swing. Experience romantic evenings cruising in Venetian gondolas at The Venezia. Need we say more?

