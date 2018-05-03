Headman arrested with 8kg of meth

Samut Prakan police say they have arrested a village headman in Nakhon Phanom and seized 8 kilograms of crystal meth or “ice”.

Deputy police commissioner general Pol Gen Chalermkiart Srivorakhan on Thursday held a press conference to announce the arrest of Thai Chaisura, 52. Chai is the headman of Moo 3 village in Tambon Phone Sawang in Nakhon Phanom’s Sri Songkram district.

Chalermkiart said Thai was arrested in a sting operation planned by Sakhla police after a drug pusher was arrested in Samut Prakan’s Phra Samut Chedi district. The suspect allegedly implicated Thai for supplying the drugs.

An undercover policeman from Sakhla contacted Thai offering to buy 8kg of ice for Bt300,000 but Thai refused to deliver the drugs to Samut Prakan.Nation