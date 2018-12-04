Big Joke’s right hand woman is the cutest captain on the force

Big Joke’s right hand woman. Thai Rath featured an interview with a female police captain who has often been at the side of crime buster Surachet Hakpal.

Pol Capt Saranya Wiraya or “Captain BB” was hired for her all round abilities and English language skills though the Thai media called her the cutest officer on the force in their headline.

BB has been acting as a translator for Pol Maj Gen Surachet who has been all over the news in recent months busting call center gangs, illegal guides and illegal foreigners on overstay or who are committing crimes in Thailand.

Surachet is the deputy commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau – while delivering a speech in Dubai the other week it was clear that the Major General may struggle with English himself.

BB finished high school at Rachinee School in Bangkok then went to do a bachelor’s degree in Creative Advertising and a masters in Management and Marketing at the Birmingham City University in England.

She told Thai Rath that as a girl she dreamed like many others of being an air hostess, dressing up nicely and travelling. She never thought she would be a cop.

But when she returned to Thailand she applied and got into the force.

Now she has been named as one of six “Brand Ambassadors” to improve the image of the force.

It was natural that she would get a position in the tourist police, she said, as English language skills are important in dealing with tourists.

She called her life in the force her new dream job.

She helps to promote the tourist police and their 1155 helpline number where six languages are spoken.

The story was featured online in “Police Community”