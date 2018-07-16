Hacked-up body found on Ayutthaya canal bank

The decomposed body of an unidentified man was found in Ayutthaya’s Bang Sai district on Monday morning.
He had been brutally stabbed in the back and on the neck, his right arm was almost severed, and there were no toes on the left foot.
Residents of Moo 4, a village in Tambon Phipra, noticed a foul odour, spotted the body among tall grass on a canal bank and called Bang Sai police at 7am.
A doctor estimated the man had been dead for two or three days.
Residents couldn’t identify him, but remembered seeing a pickup truck stop at the location several days earlier.