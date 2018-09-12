Gunman Arrested:

Police arrested a man on suspicion of a firearms offence at Bond Street station

Officers evacuated the busy station shortly before 6pm during the alert

Scotland Yard confirmed they are not treating the incident as terror-related

Commuters were evacuated from a busy tube station at the height of the rush hour after armed police arrested a man believed to be carrying a gun.

The incident happened at Bond Street station shortly before 6pm.

According to the Metropolitan Police there were no reports of injuries and the incident is not being treated as terrorism.

The suspected firearm has been sent away for analysis.

More to follow.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed they arrested a man at Bond Street station on suspicion of possessing a firearm. The suspected gun has been sent away for a forensic examination