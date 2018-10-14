Green Peace carries out plastic garbage collection on Chonburi beach

Green Peace has carried out a collection of garbage on Wonnapa Beach in Chonburi province to promote awareness of companies overusing plastic.

Green Peace Southeast Asia is carrying out an inspection of plastic waste, seeking to reveal brand-names that result in large quantities of plastic garbage. The group chose Wonnapa Beach in Chonburi as the site of a random collection of discarded packaging, picking up 2,781 pieces of plastic garbage which was then separated into 817 pieces bearing international brands, 1,606 pieces with domestic branding and 358 pieces of indecipherable origin. Up to 91 percent of the waste was food containers.

Thailand Director for Green Peace, Tara Buakumsri, explained the intent of the work as not being to ban all types of plastic but to raise awareness of harmful plastic waste and seek a reduction in its excessive use.

The collection on a Chonburi beach was one of 239 that took place in 42 countries around the globe, involving 10,000 volunteers and resulting in 187,851 pieces of garbage being retrieved worldwide. The group wants to push brands away from harmful single-use plastics, which endanger the ocean and other water resources.