WARNING - DISTRESSING CONTENT: The newborn baby was left alone on the street as the gran argued with those trying to help

A woman threw her newborn grandchild to the ground outside a hospital after her daughter gave birth unexpectedly in the street.

The woman’s 15-year-old daughter went into labour on the pavement in shocking footage shared online.

But instead of welcoming the tiny child, the woman dumped the baby on the floor, causing it severe bruising.

Passersby ran to the baby’s aid, laying it on a blanket and shielding it from the rain with an umbrella.

People started pleading with the woman, but she was adamant, telling them: “No, no.

“We don’t want this child.”

The woman’s teenage daughter had been away studying in a different city, 250 miles away, and had returned home to visit her family.

While there she began bleeding and appeared in pain, so her mother headed to the local hospital with her.

But before they arrived, the girl started to give birth outside Taixing People’s Hospital, in the east China city.

It is not clear if the teenager knew she was pregnant, or whether she simply had not told her mother.

Eyewitness Ms Zhang said: “I was horrified.

“The woman wearing brown picked up the baby and threw it on the side of the road, saying: ‘No, no. We

don’t want this child.'”

The baby was later helped into the hospital by nurses and is still receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the teenage mother was also operated on for a retained placenta. She is understood to be in stable condition.

Taixing police are said to have spoken to the girl’s mother identified as Mrs Lin, informing her that abandoning the newborn was a punishable crime.

Mrs Lin was quoted as saying she would “make a plan” after her daughter had completed her treatment.