Grandfather, granddaughter crushed to death by truck

The truck driver, Samai Hokechaona, 57, was arrested and charged with reckless driving causing deaths.

Police say his truck ran over a motorcycle ridden by Bamrung Ruennarong, 69, killing him and his granddaughter, Benjamaporn Muansakhon, 4.

The traffic lights had just turned green and the motorcycle was crossing the intersection when the truck crashed into it.

The truck driver is reported to have said he did not see the motorcycle, that he heard a sound and then saw that by-standers were looking at him so he stopped, checked and found that two people had died.