Govt pledges to eradicate the poverty ahead of the general election

The government has pledged its commitment to eradicate the poverty of a general election which will be held in the next eight months, said Prime Minister’s Office Minister Kobsak Pootrakool.

In a national televised broadcast, he said that the government is currently on track to solve poverty, reduce inequalities, reform governing bodies, and promote public participation in politics in order to pave the way for Thailand with a better future.

He said the government intended to meet the public’s demands, reducing the dependencies with informal loans. , and enhancing the value of local products.

The government has been promoting community enterprises and providing support in the form of village funds which are legally recognized, as well as certifying the work of community enterprises to promote savings, which helps villagers being more affordable without borrowing money from informal loans.

The government is preparing the country for an aging society, particularly the enhancement of the healthcare system for bed-ridden patients as well as the rights of the poor and income earners, with the goal of having 400,000 retailers participating in this campaign in the future. .