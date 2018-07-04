Govt pays Bt67,000 to Norwegian shark victim

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports paid 54-year-old Werner Danielson, who was bitten on the leg near Hua Hin, before he flew back to Norway on Sunday with his Thai wife.

However, due to a problem with his insurance running out, the payment still leaves him more than Bt200,000 short.

His three-day stay in a Hua Hin hospital cost Werner Bt300,000. The payout came from a Tourism Ministry fund after consideration by a committee.

Meanwhile, deputy governor of Prajuab Khirikhan Chotnarin Kertsom said that a shark prevention net at the Sai Noi Beach in Khao Tao district would cost Bt500,000.

Discussions are ongoing about installing a net three months after the attack.