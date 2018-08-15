Govt launches electronic waste crackdown

Electronic waste crackdown: Provincial Administration Department director-general Arthit Boonyasophat has instructed all district chiefs to dispatch teams led by kamnans (tambon officials) and village heads to check electronic waste-recycling factories.
It is part of a bid to tackle the issue of illegal electronic waste smuggling for recycling or disposal, a source said.
The teams, which were also instructed to search for those in possession of hazardous items, were to report to district-level agencies like the industry office which could pursue legal action.
The district chiefs were also told to raise public awareness about the issue of illegal electronic waste smuggling for recycling or disposal so residents could report suspected factories.