Pigeon Feeding: Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and other agencies to ban the feeding of wild pigeons, government spokesman Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd said on Wednesday.

Sansern said the ban is a measure to control wild pigeon numbers and prevent disease.

He said residents filed complaints about that the growing number of the wild birds causing a nuisance.

“The prime minister instructed all agencies to find measures to clean the areas but the birds must not be harmed,” Sansern said.