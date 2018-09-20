Pigeon Feeding: Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and other agencies to ban the feeding of wild pigeons, government spokesman Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd said on Wednesday.
Sansern said the ban is a measure to control wild pigeon numbers and prevent disease.
He said residents filed complaints about that the growing number of the wild birds causing a nuisance.
“But the people will not be allowed to feed the birds to reduce their number at each spot. The provincial administrations may set aside areas for feeding the birds.”
Sansern cited the pier of Wat Rakang Kositaram in Bangkok as an example of feeding of wild pigeons that caused trouble to passers-by.
He said bird lovers ignored signs and fed the birds, which caused disturbances.