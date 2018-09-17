ID Photocopies: Officials have announced that in keeping with the Thailand 4.0 agenda and national development strategies, photocopies of identification cards and home registrations will no longer be needed when engaging with state offices.

Instead, citizens contacting government agencies will only need to present their identification cards, which have 13 digit serial numbers that allow for access to a national database. An application for public services is planned.

The first agency to heed the announcement was the South Bangkok Civil Court, which ended the need for photocopies on May 15 of this year. The Department of Business Development followed suit on June 8.

All government agencies are required to put their data into the national database in support of the change by October 3, 2018.