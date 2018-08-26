Google Korea under probe over alleged unfair biz practices

According to the sources, the Fair Trade Commission recently wrapped up a three-week on-site probe at the company’s headquarters in Seoul into the allegations that Google has been pressing local game firms to launch their games exclusively on the Google Play platform.

It is the second time that the FTC looked into such allegations against the global entity. In April, the watchdog interviewed local mobile game developers regarding their business ties with Google.

The latest probe is “somewhat exceptional” given that the FTC generally spends around a week on such probes, the sources said, adding that the watchdog “could have found fresh allegations or pieces of new evidence.”

The watchdog refused to make official comments, but one of its officials said it “is analyzing what has been secured through the latest investigation.”