Going off the grid – the best places to which to escape

“Thanks to our 25 million guest reviews, we’ve seen a huge uplift in desire to escape the city and head for the hills – in some cases, quite literally! Going ‘off-grid’ seems to be a trend many guests are positively highlighting more and more in their reviews,” said Johan Svanstrom, president for the Hotels.com.

From the deserts of the Middle East and the mountains of Thailand to the beaches of St Lucia and the icy tundras of Sweden, travellers are retreating from the world and escaping their everyday lives to hideaway on vacation.

Searches for hotels in a variety of spectacularly ‘off-grid’ locations are up – private islands (50 per cent), deep in the woods (50 per cent) and in forests (30 per cent) revealing that ‘off-grid’ locations are rapidly becoming the most popular for hotel reviewers.

The booking website has seen an increase in bookings of ‘off-grid’ getaways over the last two years, with a whopping 60 per cent spike in guests leaving glowing reviews of their hideaways. As the new generation of travellers indulges in memorable “once in a lifetime” experiences, unusual, ‘off-grid’ hotel destinations are topping today’s wander lists.

“The launch of our new Loved by Guests awards category will provide more inspiration and opportunity for travellers to stay in hotels they didn’t even know existed; whether they are in the desert, the forest, the jungle or even up a mountain. It’s the ultimate way to have a rewarding holiday experience plus extra bragging rights!”

Desert Nights, UAE – Anantara Qasr al Sarab Desert

Hotels.com review rating: 9.6 out of 10

Sit back, relax and enjoy peace and quiet in the desert. A hotel nestled among spectacular sand dunes, Anantara Qasr al Sarab Desert is the quintessential “middle of nowhere” hotel. Shoes off, toes in the sand, this breathtaking luxury hotel with spa and safari offers plenty of space to unwind.

Icey Tundra, Sweden – Icehotel

Hotels.com review rating: 8.6 out of 10

This epic location is just the spot to rug up and take a moment to freeze in time. There are endless opportunities to chill and hopefully enjoy the stunning Northern Lights. There is a selection of warm and cold room types available, including the Art Suites, each individually hand carved and kept between 5 and 8 degrees Celsius.

Jungle Life, Bali – Four Seasons Resort Sayan

Hotels.com review ratings: 9.4 out of 10

For those seeking a romantic off-the-beaten-track getaway, this resort is a well-hidden gem, rising out of the rice fields above the Ayung River. The 60-guestroom retreat is surrounded by the lush hillside and fragrant gardens of Sayan, offering guests a spiritual epicentre. Feet up – it’s time to enjoy the exquisite views and pure luxury.

Cave Dwelling, Turkey – Gamirasu Cave

Hotels.com review rating: 9.8 out of 10

This hotel is hidden among the beautiful and rugged Cappadocia region in Turkey. The cave rooms are guaranteed to ensure guests avoid a rocky holiday. This quirky hotel offers the ultimate luxury, both underground and off the beaten path.

Treehouse, Thailand – Keemala

Hotels.com review ratings: 9.2 out of 10

This truly remarkable property is a tranquil wonderland set spectacularly above the island rainforest canopy. Nestled peacefully 40 minutes from Phuket, the 38-guestroom resort offers free-standing baths, yoga classes and a poolside bar. The stunning Birds Nest villas even offer private infinity pools in the sky! This is remote luxury at its finest.

Private Island, Florida, USA Little Palm Island resort and spa

Hotels.com review rating: 9.8 out of 10

The Little Palm Island Resort and Spa proves the adage that good things come in small packages. An exclusive resort with only 30 guest rooms, it offers spectacular water front views with a private beach, luxurious spa and 5-star restaurant. No holiday will be the same, so guests can enjoy the secluded island and be sure to brag to friends about a truly offgrid vacation in Florida sun.

Mountain Resort, St Lucia – Jade Mountain Resort

Hotels.com review rating: 10.0 out of 10

Overlooking 600 acres of beach, this Caribbean resort is one of the most mesmerising hotels in the world. The resort features a full-service spa, fitness facilities, tennis courts and an infinity pool. Some suites even come with their own pool overlooking the mountains. Its iconic location provides guests with an exclusive sanctuary.

Ranch Life, California – Calistoga Ranch

Hotels.com review rating: 9.6 out of 10

Fantasise about taking a dip in a private canyon in the Napa Valley? Dreams do come true at Calistoga Ranch. The resort offers a true taste of secluded luxury, with private lakes, rolling hills and lush forests. Pull up a sun lounger and sip on some wine to celebrate a supreme holiday.

Rural Retreat, Chile – Remota Hotel

Hotels.com review rating: 9.0 out of 10

Hidden in Chilean Patagonia, the world epicentre of natural beauty, guests can enjoy breathtaking views of this remote paradise. The hotel offers a marina, spa, pool, garden and library. Guests can use this stunning hotel as a base to explore the nearby native forests, islets, ice fields and glaciers.

Silo Stay, New Zealand – Silostay Little River

Hotels.com review ratings: 9.6 out of 10

Go against the grain by holidaying in the quaint town of Little River, New Zealand. Located in the land known as the long white cloud, the refurbished grain silos bring a unique, extraordinary and peaceful experience. This innovative, ecofriendly accommodation is the only one of its kind in the world.