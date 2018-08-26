The Siltham Ban Bueng Foundation was alerted at 10am to send help to the rented room of Jatupoj Kaewsim, 27, who said his wife, Naruemol Wangdeeklang, 27, had gone into sudden labour.

But when rescuers from the foundation arrived, the woman had already birthed her fifth child, a girl weighing 2.5 kilograms.

Rescuers cut the umbilical cord and cleaned the mother and child before sending her to hospital in an ambulancel.

The husband said the sounds of firecrackers frightened his wife into giving birth.