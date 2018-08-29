Girl, 4, drowns in Loei pond

The Chiang Klom police were alerted to the death of Rapiphan Phrathoom at 5:30pm.

Her grandmother, Mai Srirang, 56, told police that she went to collect wild bamboo shoots near the pond in Moo 5 village in Tombon Chiang Klomg of Pak Chom district and she did not know that her granddaughter went there to look for her after school.

She later spotted the girl’s sandals near the pond’s edge so she searched the pond and found the body. The body was sent for a post-mortem at the Pak Chom Hospital.