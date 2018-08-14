This is the chilling moment a ghost appears to walk through oncoming traffic before later appearing in front of a grocery store.

The male apparition was picked up on CCTV cameras outside a 7-11 shop in Pangasinan, Philippines, on June 20 at 2pm.

Surveillance footage from the same store shows a similar figure emerge 13 hours later on the same day as it lurks ominously next to a delivery man.

The spooky sightings have baffled staff at the shop and even security guards have been alarmed by it.

Michael Forto said: ”I couldn’t believe my eyes. I thought these things only happen on television. It seems that the shadow is looking at the delivery guy.”

The grocery mini mart is located in front of the town plaza and locals believe the apparition is the spirit of somebody with a grudge.

Jenny Renalto, who works at a shop near to where the ghost was captured on film, said: ”Now I’m scared to walk near this area. Every time I go past I can sense something scary.

”I keep remembering what was on CCTV and the image of the man walking across the road comes into my head.”

