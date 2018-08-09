Gesits to start mass-producing Indonesia’s first electric motorcycle

GTI is a subsidiary of state-owned constriction company PT Wijayaa Karya (Wika).

“For the time being, we focus to meet the need of companies and individuals, who have made orders to our products. We will expand our factory so that we can fulfill more demand from the people,” GTI CEO Harun Sjech said on Tuesday, during Research, Technology and Higher Education Minister Mohamad Nasir’s visit to the factory.

Harun said that the Gesits electric motorcycles used 89 percent local components, with the 11 percent using imported components.

“There are local businesses that could produce the [imported] components, but we must wait a year for the parts to meet the needs of mass production,” Harun said in a press release The Jakarta Post received on Wednesday.

Wika president director Tumiyana said GTI had set its initial annual production at 50,000 motorcycles. “We will gradually increase our capacity to 100,000 motorcycles annually,” he added.

Meanwhile, technology minister Nasir said that President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo was upbeat about launching the Gesits electric motorcycles, adding that the State Palace had already ordered 50 motorcycles.

“The President wants to try the Gesits before the motorcycles are distributed commercially,” Nasir said on the sidelines of his factory visit.