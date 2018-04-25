Germany Invests 690 Mil Baht into Thai Climate Change

Germany are investing 690 million baht in Thailand into a new climate change programme aimed at developing climate-friendly approaches to energy, waste, water and agriculture.

On April 23rd, The Government of the Federal Republic of Germany launched the Thai-German Climate Programme (TGCP), a collaborative project between the German and Thai government to help improve climate and pollution control. The programme is financed by the International Climate Initiative (IKI) of the German Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU) and is implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH. The GIZ team of international and national experts provides cross-sectoral support and works closely with its Thai governmental partners.

The main implementing partners are the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning, the Ministry of Energy, the Pollution Control Department, the Department of Water Resources, and the Rice Department.