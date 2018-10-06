German tourist attacked, nearly killed in Phuket

German tourist Attacked: A Facebook poster has appealed to the public after a young German man was seriously assaulted in Phuket.

Jira Malee said that the German tourist was attacked last week by three young Thai men and an older man with a sword and knife.

The attack happened outside 7/11 in the Rawai area near Soi 11 Sai Yuan Road on the night of 27th September between 10.40 pm and midnight.

Police have CCTV footage but are not interested in sharing any images or finding those responsible. Instead Jira himself has appealed for people to go to the Chalong police if they have any information.

Medical reports revealed the name of the tourist as Patrick Starke and that he had serious head and defensive arm wounds.

Jira has revealed that the German needed seven stitches in his head and twenty in his arm.

His family have said he is afraid to go outside and fears he will be attacked again.

Chalong police say they are investigating, but it doesn’t look like it