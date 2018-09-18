German expat gets eight years jail for slaying Phuket girlfriend

PHUKET: German Expat: German national Nico Papke, a 36-year-old fitness instructor in Phuket, has been sentenced to serve more than eight years in jail for the murder of his girlfriend Pischa ‘Lek’ Nampadung, for stealing her ATM card and for a drugs-related charge.

Saturday 15 September 2018, 05:03PM

Papke, from Altdöbern, Germany, was arrested for the murder Ms Pischa, 35, on July 11 last year after her body was found dumped in the jungle in Wichit two days earlier.

Ms Pischa’s body was found wrapped in blankets and bound with sticking tape beside the road about 600 metres along the newly graded track leading into the jungle north of the cement factory on Muang Chaofa Rd