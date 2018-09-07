Gay sex decriminalized in India in historic Supreme Court verdict

Gay sex will no longer be considered a crime in India after its Supreme Court repealed a colonial era law which made it an offence.

The landmark verdict overturned a 2013 ruling which criminalized gay sex by upholding the colonial-era law, also known as Section 377, by which sexual activity between people of the same sex is categorized as an “unnatural offence.”

“Criminalising carnal intercourse is irrational, arbitrary and manifestly unconstitutional,” Chief Justice Dipak Misra said while reading out his judgment.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW