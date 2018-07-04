Gareth Southgate insists he knew England would beat Colombia

Gareth Southgate insists he knew England would get over the line during a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Colombia.

After a 1-1 draw on the night in Moscow, England prevailed 4-3 on penalties, their first shootout win in World Cup history following decades of falling short.

They were ahead in the game thanks to Harry Kane’s second-half penalty, and though Yerry Mina’s 93rd-minute leveller brought about a feeling of deja vu, England manager Southgate insists he always knew they would come through.