Fresh probe ordered in stabbing case after acquittal of murder suspect

“The new probe will provide assistance to the victim’s family,” Chanthep said. “I’m giving about 15 days to the panel in charge of a fresh investigation.”

On Monday, Supachai Kanlahasunthorn, 52, jumped off a court building in Bangkok after the judge in charge of the case gave the benefit of the doubt to his son’s alleged adult killer Nattapong Ngern-khiri.

Nattapong and a 16-year-old boy had been arraigned for the killing of Supachai’s 23-year-old son Thanit following a brawl on April 15, 2016.

No witnesses showed up during the court trials against Nattapong. Closed-circuit TV recordings showed a fistfight, but no stabbing. The minor suspect has pleaded guilty to the fatal stabbing in the Central Juvenile and Family Court, which handles his case because of his young age.

Chanthep said yesterday that he had already instructed the panel in charge of the fresh probe to look into the shooting that occurred in front of a temple when Thanit’s funeral was held there.

“That shooting caused one death. We should determine if there’s any connection between the shooting and stabbing,” he said.

Huai Khwang Police Station superintendent Pol Colonel Kampol Rattanaprateep said the suspect in the shooting case had not yet been caught.

“CCTV recordings showed he fled on a motorcycle. But he has not yet been identified,” he said.

Thanit’s mother Rewadee Kanlahasunthorn, 50, thanked senior police for ordering a fresh probe.

She also urged people who had witnessed the stabbing of her son to come forward.

“I’ve already lost my son and my husband. Please give me justice,” Rewadee said.