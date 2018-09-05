FRENCHMAN DIES IN FALL FROM PATTAYA HIGHRISE CONDO

PATTAYA,FRENCHMAN DIES : An elderly French national was found dead on Monday morning on the ground at the foot of the condominium building where he lived with his Thai friend on the 17th floor.

Pol Lt Col Piyapong Eansarn of the Tourism Police office said the dead man was Michel Hostailler, 80.

A search of his room on the 17th floor of the building had found no signs indicating violence or it having been rummaged through by anyone. A letter written in French was found in the room, he added.

Pol Lt Col Piyapong said a preliminary investigation pointed to suicide. Hostaillier stayed at the condo with Siwaporn Pala, 38, his Thai friend.

Mr Siwaporn told police said he went out to make merit at a temple around 6.30am and talked to him before leaving. When he returned, he was told his friend was dead, he said.

A building security guard, who was not named, told police the Frenchman returned from morning exercise and took an elevator up to his room. Shortly afterwards, he heard the sound of something hitting the ground outside the building. He went outside and found the man lying there.