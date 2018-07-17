French tourist says 350 euros stolen on Koh Pha Ngan-bound bus

Nadia (no last name available), 23, filed the complaint at the Muang Surat Thani police station at 6am.

She told police that her money was stolen aboard the Tour 30 bus of Monthanathip And Travel Co Ltd, which left Khao San Road in Bangkok at 6.30pm on Monday.

The tourist said when she got off the bus to catch a ferry boat to Koh Pha Ngan on Tuesday morning, she found her cash had gone.

She said she saw a bus worker search passengers’ bags late at night when most were asleep, but could not remember which worker.

Police will summon the bus driver and his helpers for interrogation.