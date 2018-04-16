French man found dead in Patong condo with no signs of attack

Police estimate that a French man found dead in his Patong condominium room yesterday had died at least three or four days previous to being found.

The 73-year-old man, Claude Cadeau, was found dead in room number 49/91 on the eighth floor of a Patong condominium. Police have contacted his girlfriend of 10 years, 43-year-old Udom Suebchat. They were not married and had no children together. Police said they were told that they had been together until April 9 when Udom flew to Surin province to visit her child during the Songkran break. She told police that she had been unable to contact Cadeau after reaching Surin and had eventually asked the condominium manger to check on him.

Udom told police that he had suffered from high blood pressure for many years. Forensic police and an autopsy team from Patong Hospital investigated the scene. They found no signs of physical attack and his valuables were still in the room. The police have contacted the French embassy to report the incident. NTN – EP