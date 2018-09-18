French chef killed in motorcycle crash on Koh Samui

French chef killed: A French chef was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a power pole on the side of a main road on Koh Samui in Surat Thani early on Tuesday.
The Bor Phut police station was alerted of the accident at 1am and officers rushed to the scene on Thawee Ratphakdee Road in Moo 3 village, Tambon Maret.
Philippe Maurice Fumoux, 53, died at the scene. He was not wearing a crash helmet.
A friend of the deceased man told police that Fumoux had worked as a chef in France before recently moving to live on Samui as his relative, who has a Thai wife, was planning to open a French restaurant.