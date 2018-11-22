Free capsule hotel for patients’ families wins praise

A hospital in Luoyang city in Central China’s Henan province, has recently set up a capsule hotel for relatives of intensive care unit patients for free, so that the family members can stay overnight outside of the visiting hours.

The First Affiliated Hospital of Henan University of Science and Technology in Luoyang invested about 40,000 yuan (RM24,200) in the hotel, to help ease the financial and emotional burden of the patients’ families, a move which has won wide praise online.The capsule-like hotel contains 10 separated pods in double-deck formation, with each pod measuring two metres long and one metre wide and high.Besides, the pods have phone so visitors can speak to staff members of the hospital at any time.

Families of the ICU patients can get a key of the hotel after approval from the nurse.