Four men arrested for broadcasting sex act on mobile app

Surachet did not identify the men or the app.

He said the four men, who are from Thailand and Myanmar, were charged with violating the Computer Crime Act by uploading pornographic content to a computer system.

He said police took the action after he received a complaint via his Facebook wall that the four performed a sex act in shows that were accessible to the public.

Surachet said the app is the most popular among gay men and it has about 27 million users around the world, including 300,000 in Thailand.