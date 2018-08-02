Police said the accident happened on the Phetkasem-Dan Singkhon road in Ban Nong Nam Khao village in Tambon Klong Wan of Muang district.

A black Isuzu pickup ploughed into a white Toyota, destroying the front ends of both vehicles. A silver-grey Isuzu pickup was also grazed by the Isuzu and pulled up at the roadside.

Police said the driver of the black Isuzu, Direk Khiewwan, 49, was killed along with two unidentified passengers.

The front seat passenger of the white pickup, Pornapha Sripalakarn, 20, was also killed. The driver, her husband Aroon Suakhum, 23, was severely injured along with one unidentified passenger.

The injured were rushed to the Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital.

The driver of the silver-grey pickup, Saifon Sornchan, said the black Isuzu lost control at the curve and veered into the path of oncoming traffic. Saifon said he swerved and the Isuzu grazed the right side of his truck before it crashed head-on with the white Toyota, causing a very loud bang.

