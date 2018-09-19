Four Hmong arrested in Sukhothai with 25 bags of meth pills

Acting on a tip-off, police had managed to stop the first pickup on the Sukhothai bypass road in Tambon Ban Kluay in Mueang district at 4.30pm.

The two suspects arrested were identified as Prawit Sae-ma, 67, and Ying Sae-ma, 54.

Then at 6.30 pm, police stopped the car on the Sukhothai-Khirimas road in Tambon Tanode in Sukhothai’s Khiri Mat district.

The two suspects in that vehicle were identified as Napha Kijphanitkul, 33 and Kua Sae-ma, 49.

All four suspects are Hmong residents of Tak’s Phop Phra district.

A total of 25 fertiliser bags containing meth pills were found in the two vehicles. Police had yet to check the number of pills they contained.

Police said on Monday that after they had been tipped off that two vehicles would be used to smuggle the drugs from Chiang Rai’s Phaya Mengrai district to Ayutthaya, they sent teams to intercept the smugglers and the units managed to locate the alleged drug mules in Sukhothai.