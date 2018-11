FOR ART’S SAKE

A Viral Fountain in Japan Is Not Real – A video showing a monumental head with a flowing waterfall of hair in Japan has been busted as a CGI fake. The video, which went viral, is actually a digital artwork, though the author of the work has not been confirmed.

Absolute breathtaking architectural design but guess what it’s not real. It’s a digital design by Chad Knight. It will be cool if it was real though but wait! Still it is cool being a digital one design.