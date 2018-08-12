Read Full story here

The two were shot dead on Saturday while returning home from market.

In a statement on Sunday, the foundation condemned the murders and urged the authorities to catch the culprits.

“We condemn the perpetrators of violence against innocent civilians and soft targets,” it said. “This is a grave crime against domestic law, international law and morality.”

The foundation said authorities must be earnest in their investigation and bring culprits to justice to improve ties between the state and the Muslim Malay southern border provinces, where a violent insurrection has raged for more than a decade.