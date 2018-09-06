The Seattle Police Department website said the case was being investigated.

The King County Medical Examiner’s office is still conducting its investigation into this case. The website did not identify the nationality of the deceased but Thai community news outlets confirmed that both the students were Thais.

Police were alerted by the manager of a University District apartment building who conducted a welfare check at a unit in the building and found a seriously injured woman inside.

Around 9.30am, officers responded to the alert from the manager and went to an apartment building in the 4300 block of 15th Avenue NE. They found two women in the room who were already dead.

Homicide investigators reached the scene to determine the circumstances of their deaths, and whether any other individuals were involved.

According to Thai news outlets, both students were reportedly stabbed to death.

Police have not yet revealed the names of the deceased.