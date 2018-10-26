ALL foreigners to be tracked and monitored by Thai military

Thailand’s military are making plans to monitor the movements of ALL foreigners in the county.

A computer database is being developed to store information about foreigners to help authorities keep track of them while they are in Thailand, defence spokesman Kong­cheep Tantravanich admitted.

Tourists, investors and migrant workers are the core groups Thai security authorities want to better monitor with the help of the new database system, Lt Gen Kongcheep said.

This is part of the government’s internal security reform and measures to prevent and resolve transnational crimes and terrorism, said Lt Gen Kongcheep after a Wednesday meeting of the government’s fifth pubic administration reform steering committee, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwon.

Updates on the development of the database were acknowledged by Gen Prawit, Lt Gen Prawit, Lt Gen Kongcheep said.

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society is advising the team developing the database to ensure it will be linked to other systems containing information about foreigners to better keep tabs on them from when they enter Thailand until they leave the country, he said.

While waiting for the new database to be completed, law enforcement authorities have been assigned to step up crackdowns on foreigners staying illegally in Thailand, he said.

The Interior Ministry, Tourism and Sports Ministry and Social Development and Human Security Ministry are being assigned to carry out a survey on where foreigners are staying and keep a record of them, he said.