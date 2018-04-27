Foreigner caught allegedly defecating on floor of Pattaya bar

A foreign man has been caught on camera allegedly defecating on the floor of a bar in Pattaya.

The unidentified man reportedly broke into Kiss Bar on Wednesday morning when it was closed and defecated on the floor.

It is believed he then left without stealing anything.

The incident was captured on CCTV with images showing the man inside the bar in his underpants having removed his trousers.

Andrew Brand, owner of Kiss Bar, located on Pattaya 2nd Road, has now taken to social media asking for help in identifying the man.

Owners of neighbouring bars are also said to be checking CCTV footage from outside their premises in a hope of getting clearer image of the culprit. P1 – EP