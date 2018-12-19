Foreign tourist badly injured by big bike in Pattaya

An unidentified foreign tourist was injured when he was hit by a large motorcycle while walking roadside in Pattaya early on Tuesday.

The Pattaya police station was alerted of the 2am accident on Pattaya 2 Road in Moo 9 village in Tambon Nong Plue in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district.

Adujdej Prumali, 27, lost control of his Kawasaki ER6N motorcycle and plowed into the tourist. The collision caused a big gash to the tourist’s abdomen, and blood was seen seeping from his mouth. He also suffered broken legs and a broken right arm and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

A witness, Paweena Kerdmongkol, 19, told police that he saw the motorcycle speeding to overtake a songtaew bus before it lost control and hit the pedestrian.