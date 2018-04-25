Foreign cyclist found dead at Pattaya reservoir

Nong Preu police were called to the Map Prachan Reservoir yesterday morning after the discovery of the body of a foreign national.

A driving license showed that the deceased was the body of 61 year old Richard Walter Moll. No nationality was indicated.

There were no signs of foul play or injuries to the body that was dressed in bicycle riding gear. There was money in the wallet.

Nearby police found his bicycle and a pair of shoes.

Initially police suspect that the victim passed out and rolled down the slope to where he was found but an autopsy is taking place at the Police Hospital.

A Thai man called “Wiwat Chintawan” went on Facebook to say “RIP” and that the man was the father of his wife. P1