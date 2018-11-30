Unveil Mustang: Ford Presents Full Lineup and Offers Special Promotions at Thailand International Motor Expo 2018.

The newly launched Ford Ranger and Everest are being showcased on the Ford stand, along with the recently launched Mustang, at the 35th Thailand International Motor Expo from the 29th until December 10 at Impact Challenger, Muang Thong Thani.

Ford is offering a number of special promotions during the Motor Expo and a digital consumer campaign for the Mustang.

Ford is showcasing the full lineup of its segment-defining and Ranger truck, including the high-performance Ranger Raptor and the Wildtrak.

The Mustang was launched in Thailand last month.

“The Ranger and Everest are continuing to drive our success in Thailand, and the Mustang has certainly added a lot of excitement to our lineup,” said Wichit Wongwattanakan, managing director of Ford Thailand.

“We are offering a number of fantastic promotions throughout the Motor Expo dates, making it an even more attractive time to buy Ford.”