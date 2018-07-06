Ford has officially started production of the Ranger Raptor truck at its Ford Thailand Manufacturing factory in Rayong.
Ford’s first high-speed, off-road performance truck built in Asia-Pacific was revealed at the 2018 Bangkok Motor Show in March where Ford began taking customer orders.
Deliveries are scheduled to start in August. Combining tough character and capability, the Ranger Raptor “is truly the ultimate Ranger. With its bold appearance and extreme, off-road performance features, it represents a new and distinctive breed of truck”, said Yukontorn Wisadkosin, president of Ford Asean.
The Ranger Raptor has a 2-litre, bi-turbo diesel engine, 10-speed transmission to deliver 213PS (157kW) of power and 500Nm of torque.
The steering wheel has a magnesium paddle shifter and the vehicle has underbody protection to deflect off-road obstacles.
The new bash plate 2.3mm thick, high-strength steel.