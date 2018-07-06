Ford’s first high-speed, off-road performance truck built in Asia-Pacific was revealed at the 2018 Bangkok Motor Show in March where Ford began taking customer orders.

Deliveries are scheduled to start in August. Combining tough character and capability, the Ranger Raptor “is truly the ultimate Ranger. With its bold appearance and extreme, off-road performance features, it represents a new and distinctive breed of truck”, said Yukontorn Wisadkosin, president of Ford Asean.

The Ranger Raptor has a 2-litre, bi-turbo diesel engine, 10-speed transmission to deliver 213PS (157kW) of power and 500Nm of torque.

Built with increased ride height and a wider track, it includes standard front and rear Fox shock absorbers to improve ride and handling. It has a terrain management system and Watt’s linkage rear suspension with coilover rear springs for rear axle lateral stability when travelling at high speeds off-road.

The steering wheel has a magnesium paddle shifter and the vehicle has underbody protection to deflect off-road obstacles.

The new bash plate 2.3mm thick, high-strength steel.