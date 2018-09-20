TrueVisions, Thailand’s largest pay TV operator, announced that its channel beIN Sports, who were expected to continue showing Champions League and Europa League games, had failed to retain the rights for the next three seasons.

European football’s ruling body UEFA said Thai fans could watch the games live on new rights holder goal.com after the rights were awarded to its parent company, DAZN.

But when fans tuned in all they got was a blank screen where the action should have been – and a message saying there was a problem with the stream. They were hoping to fix the problem in time for the games early Thursday.