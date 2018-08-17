Surat Thani man found floating off Phuket

The body of a man who is believed to be 22-year-old Sathaphon Hatsadi from Surat Thani was found floating off Kata beach on Phuket’s west coast yesterday (August 15).
Floating off Phuket:
On Monday evening, Karon police were alerted to a tourist who was missing. A search was launched until midnight.
The police were then notified that a body had been found floating 100 metres north of Koh Tapu off Kata Beach. The navy was called to retrieve the body of a man who about 185cm tall, wearing only shorts.
There was no sign of any struggle on the body which was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination and confirmation by relatives.
Saran Sangkaew, a lifeguard, confirmed that the body belongs to the swimmer reported missing on Monday.
He says that a motorbike key was found tied attached to his shorts. The key matches a motorbike which carries a Surat Thani registered licence that had been left near where the man went missing on Monday.
Under the motorbike seat, they found Sathaphon’s ID card.