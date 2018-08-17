Surat Thani man found floating off Phuket

Floating off Phuket:

On Monday evening, Karon police were alerted to a tourist who was missing. A search was launched until midnight.

The police were then notified that a body had been found floating 100 metres north of Koh Tapu off Kata Beach. The navy was called to retrieve the body of a man who about 185cm tall, wearing only shorts.

There was no sign of any struggle on the body which was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination and confirmation by relatives.

Saran Sangkaew, a lifeguard, confirmed that the body belongs to the swimmer reported missing on Monday.