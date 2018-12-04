Flight attendants offering sexual services to passengers. An air hostess reportedly earned around £650,000 over a two year period by having sex with plane passengers in the toilet.

The scale of the woman’s ‘business’ only came to light when she was caught in the lavatory recently, and she was subsequently sacked.

It is reported that she was working for an airline in the Middle East.

A source speaking to the Saudi Arabic language daily Sada said: ‘She admitted that she had sex with many other passengers during flight and that she preferred long distance flights between the Gulf and the United States.’

Airline sources believe the woman charged £1,500 (62’579 bht) for the mile high liaison, an amount she earned on every flight.

The airline has not been named specifically, but Sada has reported that the flight attendant was immediately sacked and then deported.

Speaking to MailOnline Travel, Antoine Michelat, co-founder of flight comparison website Jetcost.co.uk, said:

‘Flight attendants have always had a special charm with their passengers; while some attendants choose not to cross a line and take advantage of this, there are always going to be those who do.

‘The amount of £650,000 seems like an awfully high number and we’re not sure how believable this is – although I suppose that all depends on if the person in question had illicit liaisons with business passengers and just how wealthy they were.’

Earlier this year, MailOnline reported that some cash-strapped air stewardesses in Japan are turning to prostitution in order to supplement decreasing wages.

Several unnamed flight attendants have been quoted in the Shukan Post claiming that female cabin crew are regularly paid to sleep with the pilots.

According to the women, staff can charge between £300 and £450 for 90 minutes with a client.

One study reported that of the 718 anonymous flight attendants surveyed, 21% admitted that they had, “indulged in sexual relations with a colleague during a flight” and 14% said that they’d had sexual relations with passengers.

In Japan, becoming a flight attendant – known as a soochoowadesu – is a dream come true for many women.

Tens of thousands of young women apply for jobs as cabin crew with the country’s major airlines.

One stewardess, is quoted by the Tokyo Reporter as saying: ‘Stewardesses who are willing to do it with a pilot pass their number to a senior stewardess who is effectively a female pimp.

‘There is also a system where the pilots use hand signals to tell the hostesses they are interested, and how much they will pay.

‘Other stewardesses outsource their services through companies, some of which specialise in offering air hostesses.’

During pre-flight checks, the stewardesses line up before the pilot and co-pilot.

As the briefing proceeds, the pilots allegedly drop signals with their fingers.

According to the stewardess, four digits raised to the nose indicates an offer around £225, for an overnight stay at a hotel.

According to another stewardess, those under 30 are able to charge the highest amounts for their services.

‘We have an expiration date,’ said a 29-year-old, who is also involved in an escort service that specialises in offering clients stewardesses.