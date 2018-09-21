Flight attendant fired after boyfriend proposed to her mid-flight

Never in the wildest dreams of one unnamed China Eastern Airlines flight attendant has it occurred to her that her boyfriend’s heartwarming mid-flight proposal will cost her her job.

In May, the sweet video of her boyfriend asking her hand in marriage went viral in Chinese social media.

The video was first shared by Chinese news video platform Pear Video on May 19. Weibo, a Chinese microblogging site and social media platform, also uploaded the video on its YouTube channel on the same day.

Still in shock, she made use of the in-flight announcement system to thank the passengers who had applauded and filmed the romantic gesture.

A recent development on the story, however, put a damper on the supposedly happy event.

Apparently, China Eastern Airlines sent a letter dismissing the flight attendant from the company, according to Liaoning STV via Singapore’s Channel 8 on Sept12.

The dismissal letter apparently stated that the reason she was removed from her post was that the romantic proposal caused a disturbance. Such disruption could have endangered the safety of the passengers.

The airlines’ decision became a point of contention on Chinese social media. Some netizens were against the decision, going as far as to call the airlines’ officials as “inhuman” for firing her over a marriage proposal.

Others, meanwhile, were in favour of their decision, stating that such romantic gestures should be performed away from the eyes of the public.

“Before the plane takes off, it is important to evenly distribute the weight of the baggage and passengers in the plane,” one netizen said, providing an explanation for the airlines’ decision.

“A disturbance like that of a marriage proposal may cause passengers to unfasten seat belts and move to different places in the plane. This, in turn, may affect the plane’s balance and air flow.”

China Eastern Airlines have yet to comment or issue an official statement on the matter, as of this writing