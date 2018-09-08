The joint operation targeted roads in Prawet and Lat Krabang districts. The tourist police, drug suppression police and the Metropolitan Police Division 4 were led by Pol Maj-General Surachet Hakpal, deputy commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau.

Surachet held a press conference in front of Seacon Square at 2am on Saturday to announce the results of the operation.

He said 39 of the arrested were under 18 and five of the 114 suspects were women. He added that 139 motorcycles were seized.