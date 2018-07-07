He said the identification process is underway on the bodies that have been retrieved from the waters off Koh Hei, south-west of Phuket. Searching is expected to be completed by the end of Saturday.

“13 vessels have been patrolling targeted areas all day as well as helicopters. Divers are searching every corner inside the ‘Phoenix’. Seventeen Chinese volunteer divers have been assisting in the search.”

“The search for missing passengers must be completed by today.”

“Today five more bodies were recovered. The identification process is taking place at Vachira Hospital in Phuket Town. 17 bodies have been identified. We are now in the process of advising Chinese Embassy staff.”

“The current official toll from Thursday night’s incident is 38 dead and 18 still missing,” the governor said.